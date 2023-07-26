A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Nita Strauss, Mitch Malloy, Turkish Delight and Tony Mitchell.
NITA STRAUSS – “The Call of the Void” – Sumerian Records 7th July
"The Call of the Void" is the second album from guitarist Nita Strauss and it was released by Sumerian Records on 7th July. Her first album "Controlled Chaos" was released in 2018 and was all instrumental, but "The Call of the Void" features guest vocals from Lzzy Hale, Alice Cooper, David Draiman, Alissa White-Gluz, Dorothy, Chris Motionless, Anders Friden and Lilith Czar. Guitarist Marty Friedman also makes a guest appearance.
The first single from the new album was “Dead Inside” which was released in 2012 and featured David Draiman from Disturbed on vocals. That track was played three times on the Friday NI Rocks Show during 2021 and again in May 2023. Two more tracks were released during 2022 and both featured on the Show – the instrumental “Summer Storm” and “The Wolf You Feed” which features Alissa White-Gluz on vocals. More recent releases, during 2023, were “Winner Takes All” featuring Alice Cooper (on the Show in March); “Victorious” featuring Dorothy (on the Show on 10th June) and “Digital Bullets” featuring Chris Motionless (on the Show on 7th July). The track “Through The Noise”, featuring Lzzy Hale on vocals was included on the Show on 21st July.
I had pre-ordered the album from the Sumerian Records European store in a very cool orange / hot pink / blue marble vinyl. There were some great packages on Nita's website too.
Nita plays guitar and bass on the album, whilst Josh Villalta plays drums and Katt Scarlett plays keyboards. Additional guitar and bass is provided by Kyle Odell.
Nita was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2014 just after she'd joined the Alice Cooper Band. It is the second most popular article on the Rock Radio NI website - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/1674-ni-rocks-interview-with-nita-strauss-alice-cooper-band
Website - https://www.nitastrauss.com/
*************************************
MITCH MALLOY – “The Last Song” – Cargo Records 7th July
“The Last Song” is the new solo artist from singer Mitch Malloy and it was released on 7th July by Godsend Records in the USA and by Cargo Records internationally. The track “One of a Kind” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th June, followed by “Building A Bridge” on 21st July.
Mitch Malloy has been around the music scene since the 80’s, releasing eight solo albums between 1992 and 2012 and fronting Great White between 2018-2022. In 1996 he also recorded some demos for Van Halen following the departure of Sammy Hagar.
After leaving Great White, Malloy went into the studio to work on “The Last Song” and did all the songwriting, production, mixing and mastering himself. He also plays all the instruments on the album.
Website - https://mitchmalloy.com/
***************************************
KHALIL TURK & FRIENDS – “Turkish Delight Vol 2” – Escape Music 14th July
On 14th July Escape Music released the second album celebrating owner Khalil Turk’s thirty years in the music business. Like the earlier release in 2022, “Turkish Delight Vol 2”, features a wealth of musical talent including Jeff Scott Soto, Robin McAuley, Billy Sheehan, Jean Beauvoir, Andrew Freeman, Ralf Scheepers, Steve Mann, Lee Small, James La Brie; Dan Reed, Rudy Sarzo, Marc Storace, Tony Harnell, Marco Mendoza, Steve Newman, Dino Jelusick, Dennis Stratton etc.
Two tracks from the album were featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 14th July – “Crazy” which features Jeff Scott Soto on vocals and “We Carry On” which features Dino Jelusick on vocals.
The first album was released in October 2022 and was credited as Turkish Delight. It included many artists who also appear on Vol 2, but also many others who don’t, including James Christian, Jeff Beck, Steve Overland, Joel Hoekstra, Jeff Pilson etc. Following some legal issues “Vol 2” is credited as Khalil Turk & Friends.
Website - http://www.escape-music.com/
************************************