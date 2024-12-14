A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Impellitteri, Lonerider, Sunstorm, Crossbone Scully, Storace and Voodoo Circle.
IMPELLITTERI – “War Machine” – Frontiers 8th Nov
Impellitteri released their twelfth full studio album, “War Machine”, through Frontiers Music on 8th November. The band, of course, features legendary guitarist Chris Impellitteri. The tracks “Out of Mind (Heavy Metal)” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in September, followed by “Power Grab” on 4th October and “Wrath Child” on 25th Oct.
Impellitteri released their self-titled debut EP in 1987 and their debut album, “Stand In Line” in 1988 after Graham Bonnet joined the band. Original vocalist Rob Rock returned for the next five albums and then departed for 8 years, during which two more albums were released. Rock then returned in 2008 and has fronted the band for the past four albums. Bass player James Pulli has been with the band since 1992 and the newest member is drummer Paul Bostaph who joined in 2024.
Chris was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in 2018 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3465-ni-rocks-interview-with-chris-impellitteri
Website - https://impellitteri.net/
LONERIDER – “Down in the Dust” – Escape Music 15th Nov
“Down In the Dust” is the third album from Lonerider, a band that features Steve Overland from FM on vocals and Simon Kirke from Bad Company and Free on drums. The album was released by Escape Music on 15th November The track “Shiver” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd Nov.
I had the yellow flame / sunset double vinyl version pre-ordered to add to the vinyl copies of “Attitude”, released in 2019, and “Sundown”, released in 2022.
In addition to Overland and Kirke, Lonerider boasts a fantastic line-up that features Steve Morris from Heartland, Shadowman etc on guitars and keyboards, Chris Childs from Thunder and Tyketto on bass. The latest album also features Steve Mann from Lionheart and MSG on keyboards.
Steve Overland had talked about the new album when he was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in November 2023 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3890-ni-rocks-interview-with-steve-overland
Escape Music shop - https://www.the-music-shop.net/
