A regular recap highlighting some of my favourite album releases each month. I don’t do “reviews” – this is simply a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. Tracks from these albums will have been featured on the Friday NI Rocks Shows over the past few months. This month we focus on new albums from Tremonti, Bonfire and The Ferrymen.
TREMONTI - “The End Will Show Us Now” – Napalm – 10th Jan
Though best known as the guitarist in Creed and Alterbridge, Mark Tremonti also fronts his own band, simply called Tremonti; and on 10th January the band released their sixth studio album called “The End Will Show Us How”. There was a special promo feature with Mark Tremonti talking about the album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 10th Jan. That Show included four tracks – “Just Too Much” (which had also appeared on the show in August), “The End Will Show Us How”, “The Mother, The Earth and I” and “One More Time” (which also featured in November). The track “Tomorrow We Will Fall” was included on the Show on 17th Jan and “Nails” on 31st Jan.
Tremonti are Mark Tremonti on vocals and guitar, Eric Friedman on guitar, Tanner Keegan on bass and Ryan Bennett on drums.
Website - https://marktremonti.com/
*****************************************************************
BONFIRE – “Higher Ground” – Frontiers 24th Jan
German band Bonfire released their eighteenth studio album, “Higher Ground”, through Frontiers Music on 24th January. It is their first with new vocalist Dyan Mair. So far, four tracks have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show – “I Died Tonight” and “I Will Rise” in November, “Lost All Control” on 10th January and “Come Hell or High Water” on 31st January.
The band originally formed as Cacumen in 1972, releasing several albums in the 80s, before renaming as Bonfire in 1986. Guitarist Hans Ziller had formed the band in 1972, but was pushed out in 1989 during the recording of the third Bonfire album “Point Blank”. He returned in 1996 and is now the only founding member remaining. All of the Cacumen releases and the first twelve Bonfire studio albums up to 2012 featured Claus Lessman on vocals. He was replaced by David Reece for two albums and then by Alexx Stahl for the next five studio albums. Guitarist Frank Pane and bass player Ronnie Parks have been with the band since 2015, whilst drummer Fabio Allessandrini joined in 2022.
Website - https://www.bonfire.de/