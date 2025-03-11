A regular recap highlighting some of my favourite album releases each month. I don’t do “reviews” – this is simply a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. Tracks from these albums will have been featured on the Friday NI Rocks Shows over the past few months. This month we focus on new albums from Thundermother, Juliet’s Not Dead, Crazy Lixx, XIII Doors, Avantasia and Robin McAuley.
THUNDERMOTHER – “Dirty & Divine” – AFM 7th Feb
“Dirty & Divine” is the sixth studio album from Swedish band Thundermother, but their first with new singer Linnea Vikström Egg. It was released on 7th February by AFM Records. The track “Speaking of the Devil” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in January and March 2024, followed by “So Close” in September, “Dead or Alive” in November, “Bright Eyes” on 10th Jan 2025 and “Can’t Put Out The Fire” on 17th Jan.
The band was formed by guitarist Filippa Nässil in 2009 and has gone through a number of line-up changes including in 2017 and 2023 when all the band members left except for Filippa. The debut album in 2014 and second album in 2015 featured Irish singer Clare Cunningham, whilst the next three albums between 2018 and 2022 featured Guernica Mancini.
The new line-up has Filippa on guitar, Linnea on vocals, Majsan Lindberg on bass and Joan Massing on drums. Linnea was my guest on the Show back in 2018 when she released an album with QFT - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3355-interview-with-linnea-vikstrom
Website - https://www.thundermother.com/
JULIET’S NOT DEAD – “This World is Ours” TMR 7th February
“This World Is Ours” is the debut album from English band Juliet’s Not Dead, however they previously released an album under the name Twister. The album was released on 7th February by TMR Records. The track “Thrillseekers” featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in October 2024 and “Sinner or Saint” more recently on 7th February.
Juliet’s Not Dead are Stevie Stoker on vocals and guitar, Dan King on guitar, Niall Whittaker on bass and Jack Corbett on drums.
Website - https://www.julietsnotdead.com/
CRAZY LIXX – “Thrill of the Bite” – Frontiers 14th February
Crazy Lixx is a band that I’ve been wanting to see live for many years and that will finally happen this May when they before in Belfast as part of the BEL-AOR ROCKS Festival. The Swedish rockers released their ninth studio album, “Thrill of the Bite”, through Frontiers Music on 14th February. So far five tracks have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show - “Call of the Wild” in September 2024, “Little Miss Dangerous” in October and November, “Midnight Rebels” in November 2024 and January 2025, “Hunt for Danger” on 24th January and “Who Said Rock n Roll is Dead” on 14th February.
Singer Danny Rexon has been a guest on the Friday NI Rocks show twice – first in 2014 and then again in 2019 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3597-ni-rocks-interview-with-danny-rexon-from-crazy-lixx-2019
The other band members are Jens Lundgren and Chrisse Olsson on guitar, Jens Andersson on bass and Robin Nilsson on drums.
Website - https://www.crazylixx.com/
XIII DOORS – “Into The Unknown” – Independent 20th February
Irish band XIII Doors released their debut album “Into The Unknown” on 20th February – around the same time as it was announced that they would be supporting Michael Schenker on tour in Belfast and Dublin in May. The track “Face The Truth” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in August 2024 whilst “See How You’ve Come So Far” featured in January and “Sorceress of Lies” on 21st February.
XIII Doors are DJ O’Sullivan on lead vocals and guitar, Flash Murphy on guitar, Pat Byrne on bass and Cian O’Sullivan on drums.
Website - https://www.xiiidoors.com/
AVANTASIA - “Here Be Dragons” – Napalm 28th February
“Here Be Dragons” is the tenth studio album from Avantasia, but their first with Napalm Records who released the album on 28th February. There was a special promo feature with Tobias Sammet talking about the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 28th February along with the tracks “The Witch” featuring Tommy Karevik and “Against The Wind” featuring Kenny Leckremo. The latter track had already featured on 21s Feb, whilst the track “Creepshow” was included on the Show in December.
Avantasia was initially formed by Edguy vocalist Tobias Sammet as a two album studio project but developed into a multi album, live music extravaganza often described as a rock opera. The first two albums were released in 2001 and 2002 and over the years a huge number of guest vocalists and musicians have participated on the albums or in the live performances.
The vocalists on the latest album are Geoff Tate, Michael Kiske, Tommy Karevik, Ronnie Atkins, Bob Catley, Adrienne Cowan, Kenny Leckremo and Roy Khan.
Ronnie Atkins interview 2020 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3765-ni-rocks-interview-with-ronnie-atkins-from-pretty-maids
Bob Catley interview 2016 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2621-ni-rocks-interview-with-bob-catley-from-magnum
Website - https://avantasia.com/
ROBIN MCAULEY – “Soulbound” – Frontiers 28th February
Irish singer Robin McAuley will be best known for his collaborations with Michael Schenker, but over the past few years has released two albums with Black Swan and a number of solo albums. “Soulbound”, which is his fourth solo album was released by Frontiers Music on 28th February and is his third solo album in four years. The track “Til I Die” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in December, followed by “Soulbound” on 10th January and “Wonders of the World" on 14th February.
Robin was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2021 when the first of his recent solo albums, “Standing on the Edge”, was released - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3813-ni-rocks-interview-with-robin-mcauley
Joining Robin on the album are guitarists Andrea Seveso and Alessandro Mammola, bass player Aldo Lonobile and drummer Alfonso Mocerino.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RobinMcAuleyRock