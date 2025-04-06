A regular recap highlighting some of my favourite album releases each month. I don’t do “reviews” – this is simply a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. Tracks from these albums will have been featured on the Friday NI Rocks Shows over the past few months. This month we focus on new albums from Ricky Warwick, Dorothy, Gotthard, Ginevra and W.E.T.
RICKY WARWICK – “Blood Ties” – Earache Records 14th March
“Blood Ties” is the latest solo album from local artist Ricky Warwick and it was released on 14th March by Earache Records. I had the red splatter vinyl version pre-ordered. The Friday NI Rocks Show on 14th March included a special promo feature with Ricky talking about the new album. It also included the tracks “Rise and Grind” (featuring Charlie Starr from Blackberry Smoke), “Angels of Desolation” and “Don’t Leave Me in The Dark” (featuring Lita Ford). The latter track had also featured on the Show in October and November and “The Crickets Stayed in Clovis” was featured in January and “The Hell of Me and You” (featuring Billy Duffy) on 4th March.
Ricky has fronted The Almighty, Thin Lizzy and Black Star Riders as well as having a successful solo career. “Blood Ties” is his eighth solo album and he has worked again with former Buckcherry guitarist Keith Nelson on production. Guests include Lita Ford, Billy Duffy from The Cult and Charlie Starr from Blackberry Smoke.
Ricky was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2021 when his previous solo album, “When Life Was Hard And Fast” was released - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3801-ni-rocks-interview-with-ricky-warwick
Website - https://www.rickywarwick.com/
DOROTHY – “The Way” – Roc Nation 14th March
American band Dorothy, featuring lead singer Dorothy Martin, released their fourth album, “The Way”, through Roc Nation on 14th March. I’d pre-ordered the tangerine and black vinyl version from the band’s website as well as the clear vinyl version from Revolver Magazine. The first single from the album, “Mud”, was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in July and again in November, whilst “The Devil I Know” was included on the Show in November and “I Come Alive” in December. The latest single “Tombstone Town” which features Slash on guitar was included on the Show in January and February. The track “Superhuman” was featured on 14th March, “Unholy Water” on 28th March and “Bones” on 4th April.
LA based Dorothy released their debut album in 2016 and further albums in 2018 and 2022. Dorothy Martin has also worked with quite a few other artists in recent years; including Slash, Nita Strauss, Staind and Scott Stapp.
Scott Stevens produced and co-wrote the album and plays most of the instruments on it, with additional guitars from Sam Bam Koltun - and that guest appearance by Slash.
Website - https://dorothyonfire.com/
GOTTHARD – “Stereo Crush” – Reigning Phoenix 21st March
Swiss band Gotthard released their fourteenth studio album, “Stereo Crush”, through Reigning Phoenic Music on 21st March. It is the band’s fifth studio album with Nic Maeder on vocals. The track “Boom Boom” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in November, followed by “Thunder & Lightning” in January, “Rusty Rose” on 7th March and “Devil in the Moonlight” on 28th March.
Gotthard formed in 1992 and released their debut album the same year. Original vocalist Steve Lee recorded nine albums with band before his death in a road accident in 2010. Guitarist Leo Leoni and bass player Marc Lynn are founding members of the band whilst Nic Maeder joined in 2012, guitarist Freddy Scherer in 2004 and drummer Flavio Mezzodi in 2021.
Website - https://www.gotthard.com/
GINEVRA – “Beyond Tomorrow” – Frontiers 28th March
“Beyond Tomorrow” is the second album from Swedish band Ginevra and it was released on 28th March by Frontiers Music, Ginevra features members of other well-known bands, including guitarist Magnus Karlsson from Primal Fear, The Ferrymen etc. The track “Let Freedom Ring” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in December, followed by “Moonlight” in January and “True North” in February.
Joining Karlsson are vocalist Kristian Fyhr from Seventh Crystal, bass player Jimmy Jay from H.E.A.T. and drummer Magnus Ulfstedt from Nordic Union and Eclipse. Magnus Karlsson was a guest on the Show back in 2019 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3674-ni-rocks-interview-with-magnus-karlsson
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/GinevraRock
W.E.T. – “Apex” – Frontiers 28th March
Supergroup W.E.T. takes its name from the band members association with Work of Art, Eclipse and Talisman and “Apex” is the band’s fifth studio album. It was released on 28th March by Frontiers Music. The track “Believer” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in December, followed by “Where Are The Heroes Now” in January and “This House is on Fire” on 7th March.
W.E.T. are Jeff Scott Soto on vocals, Erik Mårtensson on vocals, guitar and keyboards, Robert Säll on guitar and keyboards, Magnus Henriksson on guitars, Andreas Passmark on bass and Jamie Borger on drums.
Both Jeff and Erik have been guests on the Show –
https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3792-ni-rocks-interview-with-erik-martensson-from-eclipse
https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3579-ni-rocks-interview-with-jeff-scott-soto-2019
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wetofficialpage