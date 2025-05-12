A regular recap highlighting some of my favourite album releases each month. I don’t do “reviews” – this is simply a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. Tracks from these albums will have been featured on the Friday NI Rocks Shows over the past few months. This month we focus on new albums from L.A. Guns, Rock Out, Those Damn Crows, Laurenne/Louhimo, Sign of the Wolf, Harem Scarem and Anthony Gomes
L.A. GUNS – “Leopard Skin” – Cleopatra 4th April
Californian legends L.A. Guns released their latest album, “Leopard Skin”, through Cleopatra Records on 4th April. This is the fifth studio album to be released since singer Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns reunited in 2017. The track “Taste It” featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in February, followed by “Lucky Motherfucker” on 5th April.
Phil Lewis was a guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in 2017 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3228-ni-rocks-interview-with-phil-lewis-from-la-guns - whilst Tracii Guns had been a guest back in 2015, prior to him re-uniting with Phil for L.A. Guns - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2196-ni-rocks-interview-with-tracii-guns.html
The full band line-up is Phil Lewis on vocals, Tracii Guns on guitar, Adam Hamilton on drums, Johnny Martin on bass and Ace Von Johnson on guitar.
Website - http://www.lagunsmusic.com/
ROCK-OUT – “Let’s Call It Rock N Roll” – Frontiers 11th April
Swiss band Rock-Out released their third album, “Let’s Call It Rock n Roll” through Frontiers Music on 11th April. The band formed in 2012 and released their debut album in 2018. Their second album, “Stand Together” followed in 2020. This is their first release with Frontiers.
The title track featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 14th March, whilst “American Way” was included on the Show on 11th April and again on 2nd May.
Rock-Out are Florian Badertscher on lead vocals and guitar, Severin Held on guitar, Luca Gfeller on bass and David Bärtschi on drums.
Website - https://rockoutband.ch/
THOSE DAMN CROWS – “God Shaped Hole” – Earache 11th April
Welsh band Those Damn Crows released their fourth album, “God Shaped Hole”, through Earache Records on 11th April. It then went to number one on the UK album charts. There was a special promo feature for the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 11th April; which included the track “Let’s Go Psycho”, “The Night Train” and “Glass Heart”. That first track had featured on the Show back in June 2024, whilst “Glass Heart” was included previously in November. The track “No Surrender” was on the Show on 7th February ; “Dreaming” on 4th April and “Dancing With The Enemy” on 2nd May.
The band formed in 2014 and their debut album “Murder and the Motive” was originally released independently in 2016, before being re-released in 2018. The guys were guests on the Friday NI Rocks Show a couple of weeks after the initial release - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2835-ni-rocks-interview-with-those-damn-crows
Those Damn Crows are Shane Greenhall on vocals, David Winchurch and Ian ‘Shiner’ Thomas on guitars, Lloyd Wood on bass and Ronnie Huwford on drums.
Website - https://thosedamncrows.com/
