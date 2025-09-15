A regular recap highlighting some of my favourite album releases each month. I don’t do “reviews” – this is simply a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. Tracks from these albums will have been featured on the Friday NI Rocks Shows over the past few months. This month we focus on new albums from Nighthawk, Halestorm, Ellefson-Soto and Crowne.
NIGHTHAWK – “Six Three O” – Mighty Music 1st Aug
Swedish band Nighthawk released “Six Three O”, their fourth album in five years, through Mighty Music on 1st August. The band was formed by guitarist Robert Majd from Metalite and Captain Black Beard. The track “Angel of Mine” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in May and “Too Good To You” on 18th July.
The band features Majd on guitar, Björn Strid on vocals, John Lönnmyr on keyboards, Magnus Ulfstedt on drums and Rasmus Ehmborn on bass. Strid and Ehmborn also performed together in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, with Lönnmyr also playing in the latter. Nighthawk’s debut album “Midnight Hunter” was released in 2021, followed by “Prowler” (also through Mighty Music) in 2023 and “Vampire Blues” through Pride & Joy Music in 2024.
HALESTORM – “Everest” - Atlantic Records 8th Aug
It’s actually hard to believe that “Everest” is only the sixth full studio album from the fantastic Halestorm! It was released on 8th August through Atlantic Records. I had ordered the vinyl with alternative cover through the band’s website and a signed CD through HMV. There was a special promo feature for the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st August which included the tracks “Everest”, “Rain Your Blood on Me” and “Darkness Always Wins”. Those tracks had all been featured previously – in June or July. We repeated the promo feature on 8th August with the tracks “WATCH OUT!” and “Like A Woman Can”.
Singer Lzzy Hale and her brother, drummer Arjeay, formed the band in 1997 and the lineup has been constant since 2004 – with guitarist Joe Hottinger and bass player Josh Smith. The band released their self-titled debut album in 2007. The subsequent albums have been released every three or four years.
ELLEFSON-SOTO – “Unbreakable” - Ratpak Records 15th Aug
The collaboration between bass player David Ellefson and singer Jeff Scott Soto has resulted in the release of a second great album. “Unbreakable” was released through RatPak Records on 15th August. Once again, I had the vinyl edition preordered from the label. We played three tracks from the album on release day – “Shout”, “Unbreakable” and “Poison Tales”.
Ellefson and Soto are joined on the album by guitarist Andy Martongelli and drummer Paolo Caridi. There are also guest vocalist appearances from Laura Guldemond from Burning Witches and Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens from KK’s Priest.
Both David and Jeff have been guests on the Show twice. David mentioned the recording of the new album during our last chat in October 2024 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3914-ni-rocks-interview-with-david-ellefson-2024 Jeff was last on the Show in 2019 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3579-ni-rocks-interview-with-jeff-scott-soto-2019
CROWNE – “Wonderland” – Frontiers 22nd Aug
Swedish band Crowne released their third album, “Wonderland”, through Frontiers Music on 22nd August. The track “Waiting For You” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June, followed by “Timing Is Right” in July and “Heaven Tonight” on 15th August.
Crowne have been referred to as a ‘supergroup’ as the line-up features musicians from other bands. Vocalist Alexander Strandell from Art Nation, Lionville and Nitrate, guitarist Love Magnusson from Dynazty, keyboard player Jona Tee from H.E.A.T., bass player John Leven from Europe and drummer Christian Lundqvist who was previously in The Poodles.
The band formed in 2020 and released their debut album “Kings in the North” the following year. The second album “Operation Phoenix” was released in 2023.
