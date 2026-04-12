We don’t post album “reviews” but we do play a lot of new releases on the Friday NI Rocks Show each week. These are some of the albums / EPs released this month that we’ve featured tracks from over the past few months; or are likely to feature over the next few weeks. This month we focus on releases from Black Stone Cherry, The Gems, Tyketto, Venus 5, Dark Heart and Timeless Rage.
BLACK STONE CHERRY – “Celebrate” – Mascot Records 6th March
Black Stone Cherry released a 7-track EP called “Celebrate” on 6th March. There was a special promo feature with Chris Robertson talking about the EP on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 6th March. This included the tracks “Caught Up in the Up Down” and “Deep”. Previously, the track “Neon Eyes” featured in Sept and Oct 2025, “Celebrate” in November and December and “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” featuring Tyler Connolly on 16th Jan. The track “Neon Eyes” also appeared on the NI Rocks A-Z Show on 3rd March.
Black Stone Cherry have released 8 studio albums between 2006 and 2023 and this is their third EP, following on from “Black to Blues” vol 1 and 2 in 2017 and 2019. The band return to Belfast on 29th October to play the Telegraph Centre.
Website - https://www.blackstonecherry.com/
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THE GEMS – “Year of the Snake” – Napalm 13th March
Second album by Swedish trio The Gems. Six tracks have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show since March 2025 when “Live and Let Go” was included. The others were “Year of the Snake” (Sept), “Hot Bait” (Nov), “Firebird” (Jan), “Gravity” featuring Tommy Johansson (13th Feb) and “Happy Water” (13th March)
The three band members were all previously in Swedish band Thundermother – vocalist Guernica Mancini, guitarist Mona Lindgren and drummer Emlee Johansson.
Website - https://www.thegems.se/
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TYKETTO – “Closer to the Sun” – Silver Lining Music 20th March
“Closer to the Sun” is the sixth studio album from Tyketto and the third from the modern era. I’d pre-ordered the sunburst vinyl with signed print and CD. The track “Higher Than High” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in November and January, “We Ride” on 27th February and “The Brave” on 10th April.
This is the fifth Tyketto album for founding member, vocalist Danny Vaughn (as he didn’t sing on “Shine” in 1995). Keyboard player Ged Rylands and bass player Chris Childs are also joined by new guitarist Harry Scott Elliott and drummer Johnny Dee.
The band play The Empire in Belfast on 27th November.
Website - https://www.tyketto.com/
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VENUS 5 – “March of the Venus 5” – Frontiers 20th March
The second album from Venus 5, a collaboration that involves five different female vocalists from around Europe. They are Tezzi Persson from Sweden who fronts Hell in the Club and Infinite & Divine; Karmen Klinc from Slovenia; Herma from Italy who fronts Sick N’ beautiful; Jelena Milovanoivc from Serbia and Erina Seitllari from Albania.
The title track was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 20th February, followed by “Like A Witch” on 10th April.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Venus5Music
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DARK HEART – “Evolution” – Pride & Joy Music 27th March
The third album from NWOBHM band Dark Heart, following on from their debut “Shadow of the Night” in 1984 and a self-titled album in 2021 when they reformed. The track “Light of the Flame” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in January and “Cold Winter” featured on 10th April.
Singer Alan Clark was the guitarist in the original 80s lineup. Guitars and keyboards are provided by Nick Catterick. Guest drummer is Pete Newdeck, who also produced the album and the bass player is Josh ‘Tabbie’ Williams.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/DARKHEART.ROCK
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TIMELESS RAGE – “My Kingdom Come” – Metalapolis 27th March
Second album from German power metal band Timeless Rage, but the first with new vocalist Nicolaj Ruhnow. The band formed in 2012 and released an album called “Untold” in 2022. The track “A Vampire’s Legacy” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in January, followed by “Moonbrite Serenade” on 10th April.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/timelessrageofficial