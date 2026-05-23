We don’t post album “reviews” but we do play a lot of new releases on the Friday NI Rocks Show each week. These are some of the albums released this month that we’ve featured tracks from over the past few months; or are likely to feature over the next few weeks. This month we focus on releases from Black Oak County, Fighter V, Florence Black, Degreed, John Corabi, Nuclear Messiah, Alicate and Gus G.
BLACK OAK COUNTY – “Misprint” – Mighty Music 10th April
“Misprint” is the fourth studio album from Danish band Black Oak County and it was released on 10th April by Mighty Music. Three tracks have featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show - “Kill the Pain” in February, “Around The Sun” on 27th March and “Rock n Roll” on 10th April. “Kill the Pain” also featured on the NI Rocks A-Z Show in February.
Website - https://blackoakcounty.com/
*****************************************************************************************
FIGHTER V – “Déjà Vu” – Frontiers 10th April
Swiss band Fighter V released their third album “Déjà Vu”, through Frontiers Music on 10th April. The track “Victory” featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in January, followed by “Raging Heartbeat” in February and “Foolish Heart” on 13th March.
Website - https://www.fighter-v.com/
**************************************************************************************