We don’t post album “reviews” but we do play a lot of new releases on the Friday NI Rocks Show each week. These are some of the albums released this month that we’ve featured tracks from over the past few months; or are likely to feature over the next few weeks. This month we focus on releases from Sevendust, Kissing Kaos, The Karma Effect, Dan Byrne and Shinedown.
SEVENDUST – “One” – Napalm Records 1st May
American band Sevendust formed over thirty years ago and they released their fifteenth album on 1st May. They had just completed a lengthy tour with Alter Bridge and they have announced a UK tour in December that brings them to Belfast on 8th December.
There was a special promo feature for the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 1st May that featured the tracks “One” and “Construct”. In addition the track “Is This The Real You” featured in January and on 10th April, “Unbreakable” on 6th March and 10th April and “Threshold” on 3rd April and 5th June.
Website - https://sevendust.com/
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KISSING KAOS – “To Your Limit” - Mighty Music 1st May
This is the debut album from American band Kissing Kaos and it caught my attention initially because of the involvement of Kickin Valentina bass player Chris Taylor. The track “Chaos Inside” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in January, followed by “Yesterday’s Kids” in February and “Hey Sugar” on 20th March.
Website - https://kissingkaos.com/
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THE KARMA EFFECT – “Cruel Intentions” – Earache 15th May
The third album from British band The Karma Effect was released on 15th May and went to number one on the UK Rock & Metal Albums Chart and on the UK Physical Albums Chart. I’d preordered the signed red and white vinyl version
There was a promo feature for the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd May along with the track “Long Gone”. Previously, the track “Dangerous Love” had been included on the Show in January, followed by “Ride or Die” on 20th March and “Raised on Rock n Roll” on 15th May
Website - https://thekarmaeffect.co.uk/
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DAN BYRNE – “This Is Where The Show Begins” – Frontiers 22nd May
The debut album from English artist Dan Byrne. There was a promo feature with Dan talking about the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 22nd May along with the track “Putting Me Under”. I’ve actually been playing tracks that are included on the album on the Show since 2024; including “Hard to Breathe”, “Death of Me”, “Sentimental” and “Saviour”. Tracks featured this year include “She’s The Devil” and “Praise Hell”
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/danbyrneofficial
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SHINEDOWN – “EI8HT” – Atlantic 29th May
The eighth album from Shinedown since they formed in 2001 – released by Atlantic Records on 29th May. I’d preordered the evergreen double vinyl version with signed print. The band will be playing two nights in Dublin in November as part of their European tour.
There was a promo feature with Zach Myers talking about the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 5th June; along with the tracks “Killing Fields”, “Young Again” and “Searchlight”. Tracks featured previously were “Dance Kid Dance” in Jan 2025, “Killing Fields” in July, “Safe and Sound” in February, “Outlaw” on 3rd April and “Three Six Five” on 1st May.
Website https://www.shinedown.com/