We don’t post album “reviews” but we do play a lot of new releases on the Friday NI Rocks Show each week. These are some of the albums released this month that we’ve featured tracks from over the past few months; or are likely to feature over the next few weeks. This month we focus on releases from Evanescence and The Pretty Reckless
EVANESCENCE – “Sanctuary” – BMG 5th June
Evanescence released what is only their sixth studio album in their 30 plus year career on 5th June. It’s 23 years since the release of their massively successful debut “Fallen” in 2003 and it has been 5 years since the last album, “The Bitter Truth” in 2021.
Singer Amy Lee is the only constant through the six albums, although Tim MCord has played bass or guitar on the last five and guitarist Troy McLawhorn and drummer Will Hunt have featured on four albums after joining the band in 2007. The newcomer is bass player Emma Anzai.
The track “Who Will You Follow” featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 15th May, followed by “Sanctuary” on 5th June.
Website - https://www.evanescence.com/
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THE PRETTY RECKLESS – “Dear God” – Fearless Records 26th June
“Dear God” is the fifth full studio album from The Pretty Reckless and it was released through Fearless Records on 26th June. I’d preordered the translucent forest green vinyl with signed insert as well as the signed CD.
Singer Taylor Momsen formed the band in 2009 and their debut album was released the following year. The band’s line-up has been constant since 2010 with Ben Philips on guitar, Mark Damon on bass and Jamie Perkins on drums.
The first single, “For I Am Death” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in Aug 2025; with “When I Wake Up” following in March and “Dear God” on 5th June.
Website - https://theprettyreckless.com/