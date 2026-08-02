We don’t post album “reviews” but we do play a lot of new releases on the Friday NI Rocks Show each week. These are some of the albums released this month that we’ve featured tracks from over the past few months; or are likely to feature over the next few weeks. This month we focus on releases from Harsh, Eva Under Fire, Zan/Cody, Five Finger Death Punch and Iconic
HARSH – “Feels” – Fireflash Records 3rd July
French band Harsh followed up their 2022 debut album with the release of “Feels” through Fireflash Records on 3rd July. Four tracks have featured on the Show so far – “Back to Life” in April, “Don’t Mess With Me” in May, “Forever Yesterday” on 12th June and “Fuel to the Fire” on 31st July.
Website - https://harshband.com/
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EVA UNDER FIRE – “Villainous” – Better Noise 10th July
Eva Under Fire released their third album “Villainous” through Better Noise Music on 19th July. The band had formed in Detroit in 2015 and released their debut album the same year. A couple of EPs were released before they signed with BNM for the release of “Love, Drugs & Misery” in 2022. I’d pre-ordered the white vinyl version of “Villainous”.
The track “Awakening” was included on the Show back in October, followed by “Murder Scene” in February, “Villainous” featuring Maria Brink in March, May and on 3rd July and then “My Own Name” and “Teeth” featuring Kat Von D on the Show on 10th July.
Lead singer Amanda Lyberg, aka Eva Marie, was my guest on the Show back in Oct 2022 when the band’s previous album was released
https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3855-ni-rocks-interview-with-eva-marie-from-eva-under-fire
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/evaunderfireband
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ZAN/CODY – “Beautiful & Damned” – Frontiers 24th July
Singer Zinny Zan and guitarist Harry Cody were part of Shotgun Messiah when the band released their debut album in 1989. They have now reunited for the Zan/Cody project and released “Beautiful & Damned” through Frontiers Music on 24th July. The track “Damn” was on the Friday NI Rocks Show in May and “Sever” on 19th June.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61582321920201
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FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH – “Legacy” – Better Noise 31st July
Five Finger Death Punch celebrated their 20th anniversary with the digital release of the new album “Legacy” on 31st July. Vinyl and CD copies are not released until 18th September. So far, three tracks have featured on the Show – “Eye of the Storm” in May, “De Oppresso Liber” on 26th June and “Nails in the Coffin” on 31st July.
The band plays Dublin in January 2027 as part of their 20th anniversary tour.
Website - https://fivefingerdeathpunch.com/
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ICONIC – “II” – Frontiers 31st July
The second album from all-star band Iconic which features Nathan James on vocals, Michael Sweet and Joel Hoekstra on guitar, Marco Mendoza on bass and Tommy Aldridge on drums. With a line-up like that, the album couldn’t fail to deliver!
The track “Cry No More” was included on the Friday NI Rocks Show in April, followed by “Tears Keep on Falling” in May, “Take Me to the Place” on 12th June and “Valley of Lost Souls” on 10th July.
Four of the five members of the band have been guests on the Show at some point.
Joel 2021 & 2023 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3868-ni-rocks-interview-with-brandon-gibbs-joel-hoekstra
Marco – 2018 -https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3279-ni-rocks-interview-with-marco-mendoza
Nathan – 2016 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2773-ni-rocks-interview-with-nathan-james-from-inglorious
Michael – 2015 - https://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/2282-ni-rocks-interview-with-michael-sweet-from-stryper
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/IconicRnR/