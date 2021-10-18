A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” - these are just recommendations to check out an album. Simply a few words about the artists and the albums that appeal to me each month. These will be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently.

This month album releases from Gus G, Jeff Scott Soto, Heartland, Devoid, Lords of Black, The Grandmaster and more will be featured.

GUS G – “Quantum Leap” – AFM Records 8th Oct

“Quantum Leap” is the fourth solo album from guitarist extraordinaire Gus G and it was released by AFM Records on 8th October. Unlike the previous three albums this is a fully instrumental release, although there are six live vocal tracks included on some versions. Gus was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show back in April 2020 and he revealed then that he was thinking of making an instrumental album. Just 18 months later, with covid having prevented any touring, that idea has become a reality and the album is definitely worth checking out. The track “Exosphere” was featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show in April, followed by “Fierce” in June. “Into The Unknown” and the live cover of Thin Lizzy’s “Cold Sweat” were on the Show on 15th Oct.

The interview with Gus G can be found here - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3749-ni-rocks-interview-with-gus-g.html

Gus G will probably be best known for his time with Ozzy Osbourne from 2009 to 2017 when he replaced and was later replaced by Zakk Wylde. By the time he joined Ozzy he had already recorded several albums with his own band Firewind as well as albums with Dream Evil, Mystic Prophecy and Nightrage. Firewind remains his main musical outlet and the band has now released nine studio albums, the most recent of which was “Firewind” in 2020, and two live albums. His first solo album, “I Am The Fire” was released in 2014, followed by “Brand New Resolution” in 2015 and “Fearless” in 2018.

Joining Gus on the album are drummer Vincent Velasco and bass player Dennis Ward. The latter mixed and mastered the album and plays bass on 8 of the 10 new tracks. The album also includes the track “Force Majeure” which was recorded with guitarist Vinnie Moore and originally released in 2018.

Website - https://www.gusgofficial.com/