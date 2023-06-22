A regular feature highlighting some of the best album releases each month. I don’t do album “reviews” – this is simply a personal recommendation to check out an album - just a few words about the albums that appeal to me and about the artists releasing them. These will also be albums from which I’ll have been playing tracks on the Friday NI Rocks Shows recently. This month it includes albums from Buckcherry, Jelly Roll, Extreme, Shakra, Gardner James, Agora, Kickhunter and more.
BUCKCHERRY – “Vol 10” – Earache 2nd June
“Vol 10”, as might be guessed, is the tenth studio album from Buckcherry and it was released on 2nd June through Earache Records. I had pre-ordered the clear vinyl version that came with a signed cover. There was a promo feature on the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 2nd June that included the tracks “Shine Your Light”, “Let’s Get Wild” and “Good Time”. The latter track had also been included on the Show in March, whilst “Shine Your Light” had also featured on 14th May.
Buckcherry formed in California in 1995 and released two albums before splitting in 2002. They reformed in 2005 and the following year released their most recognised album, “15”, which included the hits “Crazy Bitch”, “Next 2 You” and “Sorry”. Another six studio albums followed between 2008 and 2021.
Singer Josh Todd is the only remaining original member of the band, although guitarist Stevie D. has been there since the band reformed in 2005. Guitarist Keith Nelson who had been part of the original line-up left the band in 2017 – he and Josh had been the only members of the initial line-up to remain when “15” had been released. The 2005 line-up also featured bass player Jimmy Ashhurst, who left in 2013 and was replaced by current member Kelly LeMieux, and drummer Xavier Muriel who left in 2017. The other members of the current line-up are guitarist Billy Rowe and drummer Francis Ruiz.
Website - https://buckcherry.com/
****************************************
JELLY ROLL – “Whitsitt Chapel” – BMG 2nd June
I hadn’t heard of singer Jelly Roll until AC Promotions sent me the single “Need A Favor” in May. I liked it so much that I went and pre-ordered “Whitsitt Chapel” on lava vinyl from his website. The album itself was released by BBR Music Group, which is part of BMG, on 2nd June. There was a promo feature for the new album on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 9th June which included the tracks “She” and “Save Me”. The single “Need A Favor” was featured on 12th May.
Jelly Roll (real name, Jason Bradley DeFord) is from Tennessee and between 2002 and 2020 he had a career as a hip hop artist. In 2021 he released his first album with a major label and this marked a cross into rock / country music. The single “Dead Man Walking” was number one in the US rock charts whilst “Son of a Sinner” topped the US country charts and entered the Billboard top 40. It also won him three awards at the CMT Music Awards in 2023. Those successes led to the development of that rock / country mix on the latest album “Whitsitt Chapel”.
The album includes collaborations with country singers Brantley Gilbert and Lainey Wilson and rappers Struggle Jennings and Yelawolf.
Website - https://jellyroll615.com/
***********************************************