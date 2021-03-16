In the past I’ve posted individual recommendations for albums after they were released; focusing particularly on albums that I’ve been playing tracks from on the NI Rocks Shows on Rock Radio NI. For various reasons I’ve decided to move away from those individual posts and instead do a monthly post focusing on all the album releases that have caught my attention during that month. This is the third of those posts, looking at some of the great albums released during March 2021.

This month there are recommendations for album releases from Ronnie Atkins and Chez Kane with more to come.

RONNIE ATKINS – “One Shot” – Frontiers Music 12th March 2021

Ronnie Atkins will be known to many as the front man for Danish band Pretty Maids since the early 80’s. On 12th March he released his first solo album – the decision to do that now seems as much influenced by his recent cancer diagnosis as by the enforced break from touring resulting from the ongoing covid pandemic. Work on the album, which was released by Frontiers Music, commenced not long after Ronnie had been my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show in June 2020 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3765-ni-rocks-interview-with-ronnie-atkins-from-pretty-maids.html

Ronnie Atkins formed Pretty Maids in 1981 along with guitarist Ken Hammer and the band has released 16 studio albums between 1983 and 2019. Their latest studio album was “Undress Your Madness”, but that was followed by the live release “Maid in Japan – Back to the Future World” in 2019. Pretty Maids bandmate Chris Laney produced “One Shot” and plays guitar on the album, whilst Jacob Hansen did the mixing.

Joining Atkins and Laney on the album are drummer Allan Sørensen on drums, Morten Sandager on keyboards, Pontus Egberg on bass and Anders Ringman on acoustic guitars. There are a number of guest guitarists including Kee Marcello, Olliver Hartman and John Berg. Linnea Vikström Egg is amongst the backing vocalists – she was my guest on the Show back in 2018 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3355-interview-with-linnea-vikstrom.html

Three tracks from the album have been featured on the Friday NI Rocks Show since December – “Real”, “One Shot” and “Scorpio”.

Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/RonnieAtkinsOfficial

CHEZ KANE – “Chez Kane” – Frontiers Music 12th March





Welsh singer Chez Kane released her debut, self-titled solo album through Frontiers Music on 12th March. The tracks were written and produced by Crazy Lixx front man Danny Rexon and he chose Kane’d singer Chez Kane as the woman to deliver his vision for the album. Chez was my guest on the Friday NI Rocks Show on 12th March and we played four tracks from the album - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3803-ni-rocks-interview-with-chez-kane.html

Chez Kane is one of three sisters who have been fronting the band Kane’d for over ten years; and during that time they have released three albums. There are a couple of tracks from their latest album “Show Me Your Skeleton” on the Show along with the interview with Chez.

Crazy Lixx singer Danny Rexon has been a guest on the Show twice, most recently in May 2019 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3597-ni-rocks-interview-with-danny-rexon-from-crazy-lixx-2019.html - He wrote all the tracks as well as playing most of the instruments and producing the album. It was mixed by Erik Mårtensson from Eclipse and W.E.T. (who was also actually a guest on the Show in November 2020 - http://www.rockradioni.co.uk/interviews/3792-ni-rocks-interview-with-erik-martensson-from-eclipse.html )

In addition to the four tracks on the Show on 12th March, the tracks “Too Late For Love” and “Rocket on the Radio” have featured in recent weeks.

Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/ChezKaneVocalist

